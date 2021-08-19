Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $269.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.