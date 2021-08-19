Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

