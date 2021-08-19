Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $106.39. 20,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,916. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42.

