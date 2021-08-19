Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,886. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

