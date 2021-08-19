Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $42,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 39,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

