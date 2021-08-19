Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 148,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

