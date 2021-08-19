Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.83. 30,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

