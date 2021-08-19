Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $24.87 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,840 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of The Kroger worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 127,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

