Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $26.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

VWO traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 336,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

