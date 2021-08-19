Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $31.60 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.36% of AGNC Investment worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,856. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

