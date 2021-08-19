Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $42.33 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $904.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $882.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

