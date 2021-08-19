Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.24% of Watsco worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $271.83. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.