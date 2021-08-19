Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $23.33 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $464.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.08. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

