Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 11,925 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. 257,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,981,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

