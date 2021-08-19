Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,799 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.95. 5,274,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

