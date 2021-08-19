Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAPD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 597,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Capital from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

