Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.10. 2,465,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,562. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

