Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Buys $40,865.07 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 35,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,434. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

