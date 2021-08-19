Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Sam Levinson Purchases 336 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07.

Shares of CSU stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

