Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.16

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $134,965.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00143802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00151024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.99 or 0.99879516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.00907941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.33 or 0.06621566 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,780,263 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

