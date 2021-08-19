Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

