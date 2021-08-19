CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

