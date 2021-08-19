Carmine Falcone Sells 4,000 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

