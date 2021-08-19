Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $18.30 at HSBC

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $14.70 to $18.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

