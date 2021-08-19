Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 18,081 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $6,363,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

CVNA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.95. 588,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,185. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.17. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

