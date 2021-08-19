Cash Tech (CATE) Trading Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $133,194.35 and approximately $976,019.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

