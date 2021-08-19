Casper (CSPR) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $145.56 million and approximately $59.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00148266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00149950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.51 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.96 or 0.00917264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00707618 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,287,819,571 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,974,317 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

