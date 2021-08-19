Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,510 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 114,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

