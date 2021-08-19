Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $24,955.36 and approximately $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.55 or 0.00454964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.56 or 0.01368984 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

