Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Caterpillar worth $459,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

