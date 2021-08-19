Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 81,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.56. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

