Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.20. Approximately 142,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.
CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
