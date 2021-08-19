Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.20. Approximately 142,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

