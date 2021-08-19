Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Trading Up 3.7%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.22. Approximately 143,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

