Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading Up 6.1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 13,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

