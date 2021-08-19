Cedar Capital LLC Buys 6,486 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 465.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.79. 4,802,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

