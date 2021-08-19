Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,604. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.