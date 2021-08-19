Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.94. 36,954,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,603,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

