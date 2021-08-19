Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,798. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

