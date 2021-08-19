Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,840,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,525. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.