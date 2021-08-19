Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,805 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 1,342,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,426. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

