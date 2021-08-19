Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.15. 4,581,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

