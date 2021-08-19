Cedar Capital LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 comprises approximately 2.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of UWM stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 522,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $63.17.

