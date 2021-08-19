Cedar Capital LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after buying an additional 480,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,813,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 197,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 3,271,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.