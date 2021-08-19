Cedar Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 2.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.48. 3,274,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $129.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.