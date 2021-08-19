CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $71,150.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

