Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $258.67 million and approximately $78.50 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

