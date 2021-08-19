Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $542,123.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $3.83 million and $542,123.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.