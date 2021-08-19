Centric Swap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255,269.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $835,281.39 and $255,269.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00142246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00149278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.53 or 1.00276512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00911906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.60 or 0.00705872 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

