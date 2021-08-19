Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94.

About Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

