CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

